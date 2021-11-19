FLORIDA-(MaraviPost)-Brass Against‘s Sophia Urista shocked festival-goers when she urinated on a willing fan’s face during the band’s Welcome To Rockville performance in Florida, USA.

This wild incident went down Thursday night, November 18, 2021 during the Welcome to Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway.

Brass Against performed to a ton of fanfare … and eventually, to a ton of grossed-out spectators who witnessed this unsanitary scene.

That thing, as it turned out, was to wiz all over his head and body … and it was captured in graphic detail from folks who were no more than 15 or 20 feet away.

