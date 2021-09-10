Alas ! Our world is obfuscated. The worst has happened. Again, Nigeria has killed one of its “Wright Brothers”, Felix Olajide Sowore.

Olajide’s creative and imaginative mind can only be compared to that of the Wright Brothers- Orville and Wilbur the two American aviation pioneers generally credited with inventing, building, and flying the world’s first successful motor-operated airplane in 1903.

Felix Olajide Sowore was the right brother anybody could have wished for. He was always in a joyous mood; generous and in amity with everyone.

For him, no time to disagree to agree. He would often say, ” well, I agree with you “







Our eldest brother, Omoyele Sowore , in an early tribute described him as the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for him and created his own genre of music. Dr Mamiye, as we fondly call him , was an inventor. When I tried fruitlessly to console Omoyele in Abuja, he told me, with a wry grin that his greatest fear that Nigeria is not safe for anyone has been confirmed. The system has just killed ‘ My First Brother’, he said.

Let me borrow the words of Anthony in Julius Ceaser: “Friends and countrymen, lend me your ears;

We have come to bury Jide, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is often interred with their bones;

So let it be with Brother Jide.

The evils this time live with those who are saddled with the onerous responsibility to protect life and property.

Since the gruesome murder of our beloved brother on 4th September 2021, by killer herdsmen along Ore/Benin expresswy, we have not got consolation message from the Federal Government, to provide answer to why is Nigeria killing its ” Wright Brothers” ? Brother Jide was an inventor.

He was our Wright Brother.

Only a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his gruesome murder in broadday light can ameliorate the excruciating pains occasioned by his death.

The Federal Government must put to a halt the deliberate and continuous persecution of our brother, Omoyele Sowore, whose major offence is calling for a better Nigeria,where everyone will be safe and protected by dropping all bogus criminal charges against him. Omoyele Sowore should be allowed to travel back to the United States of America to reunite with his wife and children.

Omoyele has not committed any offence known to law by calling for an overhaul. No doubt,Nigeria is in dire need of a rejig. The nomenclacture is immaterial.

Comrade Allen Sowore Esq

Source saharareporters