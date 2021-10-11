Match Coordinators and Officiating team discussing the way forward at Kasungu Stadium

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chipiku Premier Division CRFA Play-Offs involving Wimbe United and Dedza Dynamos has ended prematurely at a nil nil affair in the 62nd minute.

It is alleged that the abandonment of the game was that,Wimbe United players attacked the center referee, in protesting the decision of awarding them a corner kick instead of what they thought it would have been a spot kick.Wimbe players insisted Dynamos player handled the ball in the penalty area hence deserving a penalty.

In the process Wimbe United player Justine Honde,who is believed to have beaten up the referee, was red carded but refused to go out of the field of play.

The discussions amongst the team’s officials, players and match coordinators yielded nothing hence all the concerned parties leaving the stadium.

CRFA will rule on what will happen next.Now the gab between Dedza Dynamos and Extreme FC who are occupying number one and two respectively is a point following a one nil victory for Waliranji based side Extreme over Silver Strikers Reserve at the Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

Extreme FC has played one game more (8) than Dedza Seven (7).Dynamos are on top of the six team’s log table with 16 points while Extreme FC on position two with 15 points.

On Sunday 10th October,2021 alone in the Chipiku Premier Division MK14.5 million league Play-Offs two major issues happened.

In Salima Airborne Rangers have been awarded free points after Green Rangers failed to turn up to fulfil the fixture at Salima Community Ground and Wimbe United against Dedza Dynamos game ending prematurely.

CRFA officials are yet to comment on the matter.