Helen Clark Partnership for Maternal Newborn and child health (PMNCH) Chairperson

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the World commemorates 10th anniversary breakfast on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 for Partnership for Maternal Newborn and child health (PMNCH) global leaders has been urged to fulfill commitments to African women ,children and adolescents as Covid-19 threatens the service provision..

The virtual meeting themed at improving heath equity in Africa will call for greater accountability from government and leaders in delivering on commitments to improve women ,children and adolescents health during Covid-19 response and recovery in sub Saharan African.

In her remarks ,PMHCN Chairperson Helen Clark said following the call to action on Covid-19 in 2020 ,14 high low middle income countries and one foundation made commitments to strengthen policies and financing for the recovery of vital health protection for women ,children and adolescents.

Clark said over 1000 delegates are expected to attend the summit bringing in representatives from governments,private sector ,non governmental organizations,academia,health profession,youth organisations and grassroots campaigns to review national response to Covid-19 across sub Saharan African countries.

She said the meeting will also highlight the important role of partnership and citizen advocacy in holding global and national leaders to account for addressing health in equality and the use of digital technology for improved accountability and action to enhance women children and adolescents health.

she said despite achieving reduction bin maternal mortality of 39 percent between 2000 and 2017 sub Saharan Africa still accounted for more than two thirds of global maternal death annually and 53 percent of under five child mortality.

She therefore said one immediate priority that will be addressed at the summit is the need for prompt and comprehensive action from the international community to redress the extreme inequalities in the supply and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in the African companies to other regions of the world.