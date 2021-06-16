By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 donated 207 footballs to Primary and Secondary Schools and lucky football clubs in Traditional Authority (T.A) Mavwere in west Mchinji District.

Mereena John, World Vision Manager for Mchinji said the donation will help the youths in the district to actively participate in Sports developmental activities taking place in the area.

John added that gesture will help the youths to keep physically fit and prevent them from indulging in unbecoming behaviors such as excessive beer drinking and sexual activities that may lead to early marriages and extracting sexually transmitted diseases as well as dropping out of school.

“It is our wish that if these balls are used accordingly, Mchinji can produce players who can play in the Malawi’s elite TNM Super League and the National team, hence beneficiaries must take good care of the balls”, Mereena added.

The Mchinji District Sports Officer, Martin Panyanja hailed World Vision Malawi for the timely donation saying this will help in sports development in the country by identification of the hidden talents.

Panyanja also concurred with Mereena John that the donation will help in behavioral change amongst the youths in the area.

“At first we were not able to provide sporting materials in schools in the district, hence I am asking other Non-Governmental Organizations to emulate the approach of World Vision as far as supporting sports is concerned”, Panyanja added.

World Vision Malawi is implementing developmental projects in its catchment area being T.A Mavwere in Mchinji District.