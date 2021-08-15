Faith Leaders offered their dedication and prayer to Dube pic by Tione Andsen (Mana)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-World Vision Malawi (WVM) on Friday, August 13, 2021 inaugurated new National Director Francis Dube who has assured of advancing mindset change in the organisation’s programming.

Dube was inaugurated with prayers as the christian centered in the capital Lilongwe.

Faith leaders offered their dedication prayers to Dube during the ceremony.

The new WVM boss said the position comes with responsibilities, expectations and challenges where it requires one to deliver.

He said there was need to work in partnerships with all stakeholders in order to deliver the expected results in the sectors of health, education, food and security, water supply and child development.

“As the organisation works in line with Malawi Veep office agenda of Mindset Change, this my task ahead that our programming attain to that, ” assures Dube.

Advisory Council for Chair of WVM, Dr LucyKachapila said this Friday during the inauguration of new WVM National Director, Francis Dube by Faith leaders at Sunbird Lilongwe Hotel.

She said WVM has been working closely with Churches and partners in various developmental programmes which are aimed at uplifting the lives of ordinary communities more especially women and children.

Kachapila said WVM would always strive to make sure that their support to the communities has a true bearing of improving their livelihoods.

The Chair assured the new National Director of WVM of their support to fulfilling his vision and plans for the Malawi office.

“We would like to thank you for accepting to take the new challenge to head the Malawi office. We are promising to work together in the fulfillment of the vision of WVM office in supporting the under privileged in the country,” she added.

Kachapila praised the outgoing Officer In-Charge of WVM Office, Catherine Omenda for the steering the office well saying her leadership had an impact in the running of the activities for the organization.

Omenda wished Dube all the best as he takes over the Malawi office.

“I wish to assure you that Malawi is a good country where one enjoys working in. Community members are very eager to implement various projects within their areas,” she added.

Executive Board Member for Malawi Council of Churches,Rev. Evance Mphalasa expressed gratitude to WVM for providing support in various sectors of development in the country.

He said WVM has been a strong partner with most churches in the country as a way of promoting Christian values among communities when spearheading development agendas.

Dube was appointed National Director for WVM with effect from August 1, 2021.