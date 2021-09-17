LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A 17-year-old Junior High School student has impregnated his former class teacher who is 33-years-old according to report from Zambian Accurate.

The two according to sources are set to walk down the aisle (get married) as soon as the boy is done with school later this year.

The boy we are informed got transferred from his former school which happens to be a government school where he was in the same class with his yet-to-be wife to a private school to enable him write his final exams.

The teacher took to social media and posted “I know i will be criticized..but I don’t mind because I started loving this boy, my hubby to be in 2014 when he was in Grade 8 and it’s me who has been meeting his school fees”, she wrote on Facebook. “My love for him is unique”, she added.

Thanks for reading.

See Photos: