Verbal war erupted between the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internal Security Grace Obama Chiumia and Karonga residents over the issue of the reallocation of Zaleka refugees camp to Katili in the area of traditional authority Kyungu in the district.

Chiumia warned to use her ministerial power to go to the street to meet with the youths who are planning to hold a massive protest against the reallocation of camp.

“If you continue with your plan of holding demonstration against the development, you shall face me as the minister on the street,” said Chiumia.

This provoked the community who started shouting the minister for being undemocratic.

Garnet Kamwambi who is a legal practitioner said Chiumia defied section 38 of the country’s constitution which empowers the residents to conduct demonstration peacefully.

Chiumia who thought that she will easily convince the community said “to be honest I have been intimidated here.”

“I didn’t know that you behave like this here. Let us discuss this peacefully please,” she pleaded.

However, the discussions failed to end well to the extent that the Member of Parliament for Katili central constituency Frank Mwenefumbo asked Chiumia and her team to go outside for some minutes to let them have their own talk.

Meanwhile, the two group are yet to agree one thing as the meeting continues.