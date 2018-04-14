LILONGWE-The Minister Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Henry Mussa took a swipe some government officials for conspicuously missing from the second anniversary of the ‘Buy Malawi Strategy’

Only five top officials out of the 20 government ministries and departments attended the anniversary commemorations on Friday in Lilongwe.

Even ordinary civil servants, who used to put on traditional attire on Fridays as directed by president Peter Mutharika when he launched the strategy two years ago, shunned the event leaving a handful of people.

The visibly angry Minister Mussa told the gathering that the spirit demonstrated was tantamount to derailing government efforts for local products promotion.

“The attendance here leaves us with a lot of questions than answers. Organisers of this event should ensure that next time we have good attendance,” fumed Mussa

Chairman of the strategy Carl Chokotho blamed lack of funding for civic education on the lack of understanding and failure by most Malawians to participate in the strategy.

“We need Malawi to sensitize people on the ‘Buy Malawi Strategy’ but unfortunately we do not have the money for that,” said Chokotho who is also the chairman of the Malawi Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The strategy is aimed at making Malawians buy 30 per cent of goods and services from Malawian industries and organisations, but the strategy has so far received lukewarm welcome.