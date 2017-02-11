LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some of the prominent country’s Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on Friday took a swipe at religious leaders who petitioned Parliament in December 2016 against proposed law and policy reforms on safe abortion accusing them of double standards on the matter.

The CSOs including Malawi Human Rights Resource Center (MHRRC), NGO Gender Coordinating Network (NGO GCN), Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC), Center for Human Rights Rehabilitation (CHRR) among others vowed further to name and shame some religious leaders for their misdeeds in the public arguing that they are also promoters of unsafe abortion.

The CSOs’ fireback comes barely two months after the Ethics, Peace and Justice Commission (EPJC), a social governance arm of Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) and Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) stood ground holding demonstrations on December 7, last year against reforms on safe abortions arguing that it was against the purpose of life.

The religious leaders stand on the matter came barely a year after the Malawi Law Commission (MLC) through Special Law Commission (SLC) on proposal abortion law presented its findings and recommendation to the general public.

Although SCL review on abortion law started in 2013 with representation from Ministries of Health, Justice, Judiciary, ECM, Malawi Councils of Churches (MCC), Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), traditional leaders, Malawi Law Society and Malawi College of Medicine, the fight is seen as a blow to sexual reproductive health services to women and young girls who have been the victims of complications of unsafe abortion by claiming their lives.