LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The TNM Super League giants, Silver Strikers, have reportedly set aside MK500 million to cater for the team’s participation in 2019 Confederation of African Football (Caf) competitions.

For Silver to qualify for the Confederation Cup, they need to either win a cup or reach a semi-final. Super League champions are eligible to participate in Caf Champions League.

According to Malawi News, the team was allocated the money as part of the newly-launched five-year strategic plan. The plan was launched in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

“Caf competitions demand a lot of money and the budget is slightly over MK500 million. It is within the team’s strategic plan and it is up to the players to do well in the upcoming season,” the sources within the team said.

However, when asked after he opened a workshop for the players in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Silver Chairperson, Ralph Tseka, kept a tight lid on the budget for either the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup.

“It is not for public consumption. But know that the money is available for Caf Champions League participation [or Confederations Cup if they fail to win the 2018 Super League]. We do not want just to participate but to compete. We are looking at playing more than four games in Caf competitions, not just one game,” Tseka said.

During the meeting, Tseka indicated that the club would also camp outside the country and play strength-testing matches againsts teams big African such as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates of South Africa.

Silver General Secretary, Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, on Thursday though refusing to disclose the amount, said they have a separate budget for the continental assignments.

“We got an assurance from our sponsors that the money will be available for Caf tournaments The money is for buying new players, camping and playing friendlies outside the country. It is a separate budget from domestic assignments,” Nyirenda said.

During Tuesday’s financial literacy workshop which Silver organised for their players, the club also promised to hike their game bonuses and monthly perks.

Silver are among the best – sponsored local teams alongside Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets. However, the Reserve Bank of Malawi keeps a tight lid on the sponsorship amount for Silver.