By Brian Longwe

MCHINJI-(MaraviPost)- A 20 year old woman identified as Fatsani Kampala has died suddenly after she accidentally slipped into a pit latrine in Mchinji district.

Mchinji Police Station Publicist Kaitano Lubrino told Maravi Post that the husband to the deceased identified as Moses Kantambe (28) who hails from Gomani village, Traditional Authority (T.A)Zulu in Mchinji reported to police that his wife (now deceased) in the late hours of 9 April 2018 went to visit a toilet inorder to answer the call of nature.

Whilst there, It is believed that due to the weakening and slippery surface, the woman lost balance and skidded into the pit latrine.

“She cried for help and people that surround her home came for her rescue. Despite that the crowd razed the toilet down and pulled her out but it was already too late as the victim had already taken her last breath.” Lubrino explained.

Following the development, the police in conjunction with health practitioners from Mchinji District Hospital went to the scene and conducted a postmortem where results indicate that the woman died due to suffocation.

Fatsani Kampala hailed from Gomani village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji.

Meanwhile the Police are advising the general public that they should make sure that their toilets are strong enough to be used mainly this rainy season to avoid the re-occurrence of similar incidents.