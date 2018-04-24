BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member Sidik Mia on Tuesday demande apology from ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official against Muslims in the country

The demand also comes a day after DPP Mangochi campaign Mangulenje director resigned from his position following the same remarks.

But the party has not rebuked the DPP Governor for Eastern region Julius Pipe’ remarks on muslims

Below is the statement Mia released and made available to The Maravi Post;

….I am saddened by the remarks made by a senior ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) official against Muslims in the country.

For those who missed it, the Malawi media, both print as well as electronic, reported that DPP Governor for Eastern region, Hon Julius Pipe, disparaged all Muslims in the country.

Hon Pipe told a rally that Malawians should not vote for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in 2019 because there is a Muslim in the party, Muhammad Sidikh Mia. He said voting for MCP with Muhammad Sidik Mia, a Muslim, is tantamount to voting for war in 2019.

Logically, what the ruling DPP through their senior official is saying, is that Muslims are war mongers.

My fellow Malawians,

Islam is a religion of peace. I am a peace loving Muslim and so are my fellow Muslims in the country. We are not warmongers.

For instance, Dr Bakili Muluzi is a Muslim. He was head of State for two consecutive terms. Did he cause war in the country?

Muslims are tolerant of other religions.

I am working so comfortably with President Dr Chakwera, himself a Christian.

You may wish to note that I even attend Christian gatherings when invited for their fundraising events and/or other important Christian ceremonies. The same applies to our Christian brothers and sisters, they equally attend our important functions when we invite them.

We, Muslims and Christians, live peacefully together and we must not allow misguided individuals such as Hon Pipe to sow seeds of hatred and discord in our country.

We say no to such childish, divisive and irresponsible remarks from DPP through their senior official Mr Pipe.

I therefore applaud DPP’s Mangochi District Campaign Director, Hon. Wellington Mangulenje for resigning from the party because of such unfortunate remarks from his boss Pipe.

We hope that DPP will officially apologies to all Muslims in the country for this insult and failure to do so shall mean DPP’s official position regarding the way they view Muslims is as communicated by their senior official Hon Julius Pipe, that Muslims are war mongers.

My fellow Malawians,

We are one nation and one people and we must therefore cherish the gift of peace God gave us in our country and we must not allow irresponsible and misguided people like Hon Pipe to tamper with this greatest treasure of peace God bestowed on us.

May God Bless Malawi and May He always keep it a land of peace.

Sidik Mia

MCP Member