By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) says it is committed to exposing skilled and talented young footballers to be participating at national level.

According to MOC Co-opted Executive Board Member Rose Chinunda, the committee is undertaking such intervation through FutbolNet sporting activity which exposes hidden football talents from boys and girls aged below 15 years.

Chinunda said this in Lilongwe during a FutbolNet Cup which MOC organised with financial support from FC Barcelona in Spain, International Olympic Committee and Audi.

She further explained that FutbolNet equips children with more skills and values hence exposing them to famous football clubs within and outside the country.

Chinunda added “Our main target as Olympic Committee are the pupils from primary school. We discovered that there are alot of children at grassroot level who have bright future in football but they fail to make it up to the top, that is why MOC adopted this activity from FC Barcelona.”

“Malawi has already started reaping sweet fruits from FutbolNet. As of now, one of the boys who have been participating in this sport has been identified by Super League team, Masters Security,” Chinunda said.

Echoing on this, Centre Director and Project Officer at Malawi Olympic Committee Lovemore Kasonya said FutbolNet has 6 values which are commitment, respect, responsibility, effort, tolerance and teamwork.

Kasonya explained that the values are also paramount in fostering behavioural change among children.

FutbolNet was introduced in Malawi in the year 2014 and since then, teams from the country have been participating in competitions with other countries like Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mauritius and South Africa.

In his remarks, Chasonya said that during the cup, talented children will be picked to play with teams from other countries such as Zambia and Zimbabwe in June 2018.