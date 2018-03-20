By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The Lilongwe City Zone Youth ministry of Seventhday Adventist Church over the weekend celebrated Global Youth Day (GYD)with various charity works in Lilongwe.

The Global Youth Day which is annually commemorated by the SDA congregation’s youth societies across the world falls on March 18.

To mark the day, the youth conducted cleaning exercise at Bwaila Hospital maternal wards and donated some items including laundry soap and groceries to patients.

58 out of100 targeted members donated blood to Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) at Falls SDA Church in the district.

Coordinator for Lilongwe City Zone youth ministry Comrade Kondwani Ngwale said youth congregation has a role to play in addressing some socio-economic challenges the country is facing.

Ngwale added that the ministry cherish Global Youth Day as a way forward for youths to carry out all sorts of activities like, environmental conservation programs, hospitals and prisons visitation, blood donation and reaching out to the needy, to mention a few.

“We engage boys and girls in more advocacy programs to divert our country positively,” said Ngwale.

Senior Nursing officer for Bwaila hospital postnatal department Dorica Kambuku lauded the ministry for the timely intervention in helping patients with resources and hygienic conditions services at the facility.