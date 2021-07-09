What: 2021 Conference on Land Policy in Africa Who: African Land Policy Centre (ALPC), When: 2- 4 November 2021; 09:00 to 17:00 GMT+2 Where: Kigali, Rwanda; Virtual

The African Land Policy Centre (ALPC) will hold its Land Policy in Africa Conference on 2-4 November 2021 in a hybrid format: partly online and partly in Kigali, Rwanda. The theme is Land governance for safeguarding art, culture and heritage towards the Africa We Want. The Conference will consist of plenary sessions, parallel sessions, masterclasses, side events and exhibitions.

The 2021 conference will focus on African heritage, the cultural dimensions of land and the potential to secure rural and urban livelihoods, economic growth, and sustainable development through the creative economy. The Conference will also promote innovation, creativity, talent, intellectual capital, expressions of the arts, and cultural entrepreneurship as envisioned in Agenda 2063.

The Center, a joint initiative of the African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and the African Development Bank organizes the conference every other year (biennial) to deepen capacity for land policy in Africa through improved access to knowledge and information.

The conference offers a platform to present research findings and draw the attention of a range of stakeholders on the issues and status of land policy development, implementation and monitoring in Africa.

The event also enables networking among representative of research and academic institutions, government, traditional authorities, farmers, civil society, the private sector, land practitioners and development partners.

Source African Development Bank Group