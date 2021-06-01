– Advertisement –





New wristwatches can be pricey and flashy but the wristwatch world is dominated by vintage wristwatches. These timepieces seem to be the center of attention at auctions and wristwatch retail stores. These older wristwatch models are mostly limited editions, and collectors scamper to have them in their possession.

There are different brands of watches that people can choose to invest in, but there are only a handful of the best wrist watches to invest in. When looking for a watch that is of good quality and at a reasonable price, it’s important to take a little time to research the particular brand or model of watch that you’re interested in.

There are many brands out there, but some have proven to be more reliable than others, so it’s important to find out which is best and why. To help you decide, here is a list of the best watches to invest in:

1. Rolex

You can’t go wrong with Rolex, whether you choose to invest in the Rolex Air King, or the Daytona, the brand would always be valuable. Today, Rolex is the brand that people turn to for their most reliable timepieces.

Whether you are a sportsperson or someone who wants a dress wristwatch, Rolex has the perfect timepiece for you. For years, Rolex has been refining and making all kinds of watches that can help people look more elegant and at the same time keep track of their daily routine.

One reason why this company has been able to achieve this level of success is due to its constant innovations regardless of the state of the market. If you are looking for a watch that you can invest in for the future, then you should get one of the Rolex models.

2. Audemars Piguet

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak is a well sought-after investment piece by wrist watch collectors. If you have an interest in the wristwatch investment market or want to follow the latest trends in fashion and lifestyle, then chances are that you have heard about Audemars.

The quality of these watches makes them highly desirable for those who understand the industry and how wristwatches like this can be profitable for both buyers and sellers alike.

The original, authentic Audemars Piguet watch that can be purchased today for a high price of close to $28,000. It might vary in different auction houses and retail stores. It is a good idea to know exactly what the retail price estimate is for the item you are looking at, as that will allow you to determine if it is worth the asking price.

There is a lot of information on the internet, both general and specific to different brands, so you can research at home. Audemars Piguet watches make some great gifts and a family heirloom you might want to pass down in the future.

3. Omega

If you are into Omega wristwatches, you must have heard about the Omega speed master, which is the first wristwatch in space. The Omega symbol is recognized by many and should be no surprise to you that the company produces some of the finest wristwatches on the market today. A collector who wishes to invest in an Omega can start from this model.

There are many reasons why an individual may want to buy an Omega watch. For instance, the Omega Seamaster Collection is one of the most popular Omega collections available. An Omega watch is one of the most desirable wristwatches for horology lovers.

When an individual is ready to buy an Omega wristwatch, it is always best to do your research first. With Omega Watches being sold all over the world there is a great chance that you might find one in a jewelry retail store near you. Knowing what the current market value of the brand is will give you the ability to determine if an Omega watch is worth investing in or not. The speed master currently goes for about $6,000.

4. Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is among the most prestigious watchmakers in the world today. Today, the brand offers various luxury watches and accessories. If you want to find the perfect wristwatch to add to your collection, you can select from a wide range of fine timepieces offered by this renowned brand.

The Patek Nautilus is a must-have. It is a mechanical timepiece that would be valuable in years to come, as digitalization grows in the industry.

A great advantage of buying a Patek Philippe watch is that you will not have to worry about reselling as the prices are very high, and might likely continue to appreciate. Some people believe that the Patek Phillippe watches hold better value than other watches. They have always been renowned for their precision engineering, and unique design and this fact cannot be ruled out even in decades to come.

5. Longines

Longines is one of those brands that have a reputation for innovation. The Longines skin divers’ watch collection responds to a more solid, masculine, and less expensive diving watch. With so many designer watches flooding the market, it’s sometimes tough to justify the extra investment.

And yet, you can’t help but notice the quality and sheer durability of these diving watches. You know that it will last and you’ll be able to use it without a hitch. It makes a perfect choice for the dedicated divers and casual divers who want something that will last.

Another recommended investment timepiece from Longines is the rare Longines vintage chronograph circa. Most Longines chronographs made from the 1930s to 1960s are considered possible investment options.

The new range of watches from Longines is an interesting one. This has resulted in a much smarter-looking watch with better features and more refined looks. The skin divers range is Longines’ way of a traditional, no-nonsense dive watch without all the frills.

In Conclusion

If you are looking for a valuable luxury watch to add to your collection then it would probably be best if you did some research on the type of seller that is selling it and what kind of reputation they have. You should also know what kind of watch you want before you go shopping so that you do not end up paying too much or getting duped out of your hard-earned money.

Source: Africa Feeds