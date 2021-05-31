– –





What quartz watches lack in craftsmanship, it makes up in terms of functionality and looks. Quartz watches are less sort after than mechanical watches and can offer so many benefits that are sometimes overlooked.

First, quartz watches are battery-powered, so they are precise and accurate around the clock. Unlike mechanical watches, they don’t need winding to function correctly.

Many modern and old-time wristwatch companies have delved into the world of battery-powered wristwatches. This means there are a plethora of choices out there. There are so many things to consider when it comes to buying a quartz wristwatch.

Big-name companies like Bulova and Seiko are known for making very reliable products. That reputation is reflected in the quality of watches they produce. Are you thinking of buying a quartz watch? Here are some reputable brands you should consider.

1. Tissot

Tissot is one of the best wristwatch brands in the world. Charles Felicien and his son founded Tissot watches in 1853. The company’s history was founded in Switzerland, where it quickly became renowned as one of the first Swiss manufacturers of high-end, luxury timepieces. Some popular quartz watches include the Tissot T-touch connect, Tissot PRX, and the Tissot supersport Chrono.

– –



Tissot has become a leading manufacturer of luxury timepieces, both men and ladies. With its almost unrivaled reputation for accuracy and quality, men and women alike have relied on this brand. It is best known for its innovative designs, which are constantly being reinvented or improved upon.

Tissot is also famous for its wide range of versatile watches, from diving watches to sports watches and even luxury watches that can be used in any field. Being a brand synonymous with timepieces of high-end quality, Tissot never compromises with the quality and authenticity of its products, ensuring that each product sold remains high-quality and durable.

2. Seiko

For those looking for good-quality quartz wristwatches, you should look at Seiko watches. The Grand Seiko SBGX259G is a blend of sapphire crystal and stainless steel. It measures 37mm in diameter and 10mm thick, making it light and easy to use.

This brand is one of the most well-known and reputable in the world. The company has been around since 1881 where it was founded in Chuo city, Japan. The company is now best known for the fine quality watches and accessories and its wide variety of unique quartz wristwatches.

– –





Most Seiko watches will have a plastic band, leather strap, or stainless steel bracelet and are pretty affordable compared to other watch brands. What you should keep in mind when looking for a new watch is whether or not it is water-resistant. Seiko does make Japanese luxury watches that are water-resistant; their sports watches are also shock-resistant.

You should know about Seiko watches because they are very accurate and tend to run for a long time. They produce precise quartz watches, which is one of the things that make Seiko watches so popular with people all over the world.

3. Omega

Omega is a luxury timepiece brand, which has become very popular over the years. The company’s products are designed with swiss level craftsmanship. An advanced quartz movement powers the Omega Speedmaster Skywalker X-33. It combines analog and digital movements and provides the time of three time zones at once.

Many people choose to purchase a quartz watch as these are easy to read and do not need to be wind. There are many advantages to choosing an Omega quartz wristwatch over a traditional mechanical.

First, they are more accurate since they are digitally powered. Plus, they are lighter and aesthetically pleasing. Other advantages to quartz wristwatches include the fact that they are less likely to stop working than mechanical watches, making them even more desirable.

For its part, Omega always retains the quality of its products, always providing its consumers with high-quality and durable materials. From time inception, Omega has always made sure that the manufacturing of its products is carried out to the highest possible standards.

The quality and precision of every product sold by Omega are unquestionable. As for the company itself, it has continued to keep up with technological advancements, staying on top of technological developments in its field.

4. Breitling Colt Quartz

Breitling watches are generally considered to be among the most distinguished luxury timepieces. The roots of this legacy can be traced back to 1884 when the company started making watches.

Breitling is a luxury timepiece manufacturer famed for its precision engineering and its resale value. Besides the fact that Breitling mechanical watches are some of the most reliable and beautiful timepieces ever designed, they also happen to be some of the most unique.

Its caliber, precision engineering, and high-quality construction were already well known. The colt quartz is one of Breitling’s most notable quartz wristwatches. It is water-resistant up to 200mm and features a 44mm case of stainless steel.

5. Timex Waterbury

Timex, Inc. (formerly known as Timex Corporation) is an American international watch-making company based in Waterbury, Connecticut, founded in 1854. Today they are one of the largest manufacturers of wristwatches in the world.

Timex watches are renowned for their precision and accuracy. Since being introduced to the general public, many models have been designed and produced with features geared towards the needs of consumers who don’t just want a watch that looks good but can tell time accurately.

The brand is a valued and respected brand within its niche market. The prices of Timex watches are also relatively low. The Timex Waterbury is one of the best quartz wristwatches you can buy for under $100

In Conclusion

Most quartz watches are stylish and have the calm aura associated with digital accessories. Their cases and bezels are well decorated, some with sapphire crystals. They also tend to be made of many lighter-weight materials than others.

These watches come at varying prices, depending on the brand and materials used in producing the watch. Mechanical wristwatches usually take years to build. This is because of all the mechanics and gears that have to be connected to make it work. But quartz watches take much less time and are more distributed in the market.

Source: Africa Feeds