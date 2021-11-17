Online casinos now offer us a huge variety of ways of playing, with hundreds or thousands of games from the top developers all gathered together in one place.

Even if you have never set foot inside a casino before, you will soon discover that there are lots of different ways of playing for you to explore. What are some of the top games you might like to try?

Slots Example – Cleopatra’s Gold

The biggest selection usually covers slots, as there is a n impressive variety of games that cover themes such as sports, movies, music, pirates, and lots more. While these games are typically gathered in a single slots section, there is a lot of variety to be found in terms of the features and gameplay. Some have three reels while others have five, and the features like wilds and free spins can also vary a lot.

Ancient Egypt is one of the themes you will see pop in many titles, and Cleopatra’s Gold is a good example of this type of slot, with various symbols that relate to this culture showing up on the five reels. The arrival of three pyramid symbols gives you 15 free spins, while Cleopatra is wild and also provides the biggest payouts.

Video Poker Example – Double Double Bonus Poker

Video poker is a fast game that combines the timeless game of poker with the simple approach of slots. Winning hands are based on the strongest poker hands such as a royal flush or four of a kind. Playing is easy, as you simply have to choose the size of your stake and then press the deal button. If you get the right cards, you will be paid the appropriate prize from the paytable.

Many video poker versions are very similar, but if you are looking for a solid example of this sort of game then Double Double Bonus Poker is a good choice. This is a highly popular choice because of the way that extra payouts are given when you get four aces, 2s, 3s, or 4s with a certain kicker completing the hand.

Blackjack Example – Blackjack Early Payout

Some of the early stages in the history of blackjack are unclear, but it seems that people have been playing the game since at least the early 18th century. The aim of the game is simple – try to get closer to 21 than the dealer without going over this number – and that means that it has translated very well to online play, both in live casino versions and with computer-generated tables.

A good example of how this game has been adapted to online needs can be seen with the Early Payout version. In this case, you can choose to cash in your hand early, with the payout calculated based on the cards that have been dealt. This adds an interesting twist to the game and allows players to create their own strategies based on the strength of each hand.

If this one interests you, click here for other blackjack online games.

Roulette Example – Live European Roulette

Roulette is another classic casino that has been massively popular for centuries, and that shows no sign of losing its appeal anytime soon. The presence of online casinos means that you can now easily look through a collection of games featuring the likes of American and European wheels, while some games add in the extra wagers known as French bets, as well as beneficial rules such as la partage and en prison.

As a way of getting started, Live European Roulette is a good choice, as it gives you a game where a human dealer takes control of the action, which makes it very easy to follow what is happening. Since this game is based on European rules, there is only one zero pocket on the wheel, meaning that the house edge is lower than in American versions with two zero pockets.

Baccarat Example – Super 6

Baccarat is a game that has escaped the attention of many players until now, possibly due to the fact that it is widely considered to be an exclusive game that is mainly played by high-rollers. The fact is that anyone can play baccarat, as it is a very simple card game that is played with large or small stakes online. An added benefit is that it typically has one of the lowest house edges of any casino game.

The Super 6 variant is notable for the way that it adds in an optional side bet. This gives you a win if you place a stake on it and then the banker’s hand wins the round with a total of 6. This is usually rewarded with a payout at the rate of 12 to 1. Other than that, it follows the typical gameplay where you place your wager on the banker, the player, or a tie occurring.

