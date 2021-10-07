51 pupils hospitalized with food poisoning

At least 51 school children have been hospitalized after eating a meal at the school headmaster’s residence in Chhattisgarh’s Ansula village, India.

The chief medical officer at one of the hospitals in the state confirmed the incident in a statement.

It is reported that the principal of the state-run primary school in the village hosted an event that was attended by locals, children from his school, as well as people from another educational institution.

According to reports, about 100 people, including 51 children were hospitalized on Wednesday few hours after consuming the meal at the event with suspected food poisoning.

NDTV reported that the attendees complained of diarrhoea and vomiting after the meal in the area that is located approximately 100 km from the state capital Raipur.

The Mahasamund district magistrate and other health officials visited the hospitals where the patients were receiving treatment following the incident to take stock of the situation.

A medical team was also sent to the village and an investigation has been launched to probe the exact cause of food poisoning.

In India, about 120,000 people die due to food poisoning related illness. In 2013, school lunch food poisoning left nearly 22 children dead and dozens more hospitalized.