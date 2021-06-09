Airtel officials during the launch of the Yabeba promotion

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Four Airtel Malawi subscribers are on cloud nine after winning 1 million Kwacha each in the third draw of the ongoing ‘Airtel Yabeba’ promotion held in Blantyre.

The four are Charity Nkhoma from Chiware Village Mchinji, Osman Phiri, Nkhatabay, Finess Katsire from Mpemba in Blantyre and Grace Kutchena from Zomba.

After the draw, other 250 Airtel customers won 10,000 kwacha each.

Reacting to the good news, Katsire said she never expected to win such amount and thanked God.

“This is a big surprise to me and I thank God for this. I never expected it and I just say thank you God, thank you Airtel,” she said.

According to Thokozani Sande-Acting Marketing Director for Airtel, it has however been noted that winners are still skeptical when called due to an increase in fraudsters, something she says the company is working hard to address.

Airtel Yabeba promotion was launched on May 12 this year as one way of celebrating reaching the five million subscribers mark last in December last year.

To stand a chance of winning cash prizes in the promotion, Airtel Malawi subscribers only need to recharge with at least K200 of airtime in a week.

Airtel Malawi is a leading mobile telecommunications company connecting millions of Malawians to the world through unrivalled data and voice solutions, as well as high speed fixed broadband internet services.

Airtel also offers the largest mobile money service in the country through Airtel Money.