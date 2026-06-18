Bafana Bafana fight back again to hold Czechia: 2026 World Cup

ATLANTA-(MaraviPost)-South Africa produced another spirited comeback at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after battling from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Czech Republic (Czechia)in their Group A encounter.

Czechia got off to a flying start when Michal Sadilek opened the scoring just six minutes into the match, putting the Europeans in control early on. The goal appeared to set Czechia on course for their first victory of the tournament.

Bafana Bafana, however, refused to surrender and gradually worked their way back into the contest, creating chances as they searched for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off in the 83rd minute when midfielder Teboho Mokoena calmly converted a penalty to rescue a valuable point for South Africa.

The draw continues South Africa’s reputation as comeback specialists at the tournament. In their opening match, they recovered from a two-goal deficit before eventually losing 2-0 to hosts Mexico, showing resilience despite defeat.

Czechia, meanwhile, also came into the match looking to bounce back after suffering a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their opening Group A fixture.

The result leaves Group A wide open with both teams still in contention for a place in the knockout stages heading into the final round of group matches.

South Africa will now turn their attention to a crucial clash against South Korea, knowing that victory could secure a historic passage to the last 32.

Czechia, on the other hand, face hosts Mexico in what promises to be another decisive encounter in the battle for qualification.