Barbra Banda ranked third best women’s soccer player in the World by ESPN

By Burnett Munthali

Zambia Women’s National Team Captain, Barbra Banda, has achieved a monumental milestone by being ranked the third-best women’s soccer player in the world on ESPN’s prestigious Top 50 Women’s Soccer Players of 2024. This marks her first nomination on the globally recognized list, solidifying her position as one of the most talented footballers of her generation.

Banda’s remarkable achievement is a proud moment for African football. Alongside her, Malawi’s footballing stars Temwa Chawinga and Tabitha Chawinga also made the list, ranked 19th and 12th respectively. Their inclusion highlights the rising dominance of African women in the global football arena.

Barbra Banda’s ranking comes as no surprise to fans and analysts who have followed her outstanding performances for both the Zambian national team and her club. Her leadership on the field, goal-scoring prowess, and ability to inspire her teammates have been pivotal in putting Zambia on the global football map.

This achievement is not just a personal victory for Banda but also a testament to the growing recognition of African talent in women’s football. It serves as an inspiration to young girls across Zambia and the continent, showing that with hard work and determination, the global stage is within reach.

As Zambians celebrate this momentous achievement, it is clear that Barbra Banda’s influence extends far beyond the pitch. Her success is a source of pride for the nation and a beacon of hope for the future of women’s football in Africa.