LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Kayvee a contestant in the ongoing BBNaija 2021 “Shine Ya Eye” reality show has withdrawn from the show over unspecified challenges.

Biggie on Monday told housemates that Kayvee was unwell and has withdrawn from the show.

In a brief read by the Head of House, Pere, Biggie said Kayvee has consulted his doctors and has decided to withdraw from the show.

“As you all know your fellow housemate, Kayvee has been unwell. He has consulted with his doctors and decided to withdraw from the show.

“He sends his greetings and asks that you help him pack his bags.”

Recall that Kayvee over the past few days was acting weird, prompting the housemate to question his attitude.

Some housemates had said he needed a psychological evaluation.

He has now withdrawn from the show to attend to his health.

Meanwhile there is no eviction this week as Maria becomes head of the house.