BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court of Malawi – Commercial Division in Blantyre has dismissed Maranatha Academy’s injunction against eviction of Students at Matindi campus.

The Academy’s owner, Ernest Kaonga, told journalists in Blantyre on Monday that the court has directed that the school files the application before the Judge who authorized sheriffs to close the school.

This follows eviction of students at the Academy on Friday, August 13, 2021 on rental disagreements between the school and the landlord.

Meanwhile, Kaonga says the school has entered into agreement with ASTEPI Private School at Luchenza in Thyolo to accommodate the students from next Monday to ensure learning continues.