Do you want to achieve consistent success in paris sportif senegal ? Then you must become an expert in one particular sport. But how to choose a sport for betting and not miscalculate? In a few short moments, you will know the answer to this question.

Each sport has its advantages and disadvantages. To decide which sport to choose for betting, let’s get to know them better. Based on this information, putting the advantages and disadvantages on the scales, everyone will be able to choose the right sport for their betting.

Soccer

Soccer is undoubtedly the most popular sport in general and among bettors. As an indicator of its popularity, let us cite the fact that the FIFA World Cup is of interest to people all over the world. In addition to this tournament, there are dozens of regular tournaments and leagues, on which you can stop a novice bettor.

Advantages of Betting on Soccer:

An impressive number of international and national tournaments;

A huge amount of detailed information about popular soccer leagues;

Bets can be placed throughout the year. Some tournaments are played in a spring-spring system, others in a fall-spring system. Also, you shouldn’t forget about major national team competitions that take place in the summer;

A wide range of betting odds;

Solid odds (exclusively in the top leagues).

Disadvantages of Betting on Soccer:

National championship games are usually held on weekends. On other days the bettor has to bet on other sports disciplines;

It is not uncommon for match-fixing to be organized in soccer;

Doing a full analysis of a match is serious and rather hard work (you have to study the form of 22 players, not counting substitutes).

Hockey

Hockey is popular in Nordic countries and is characterized by the dynamism of the events taking place. Team players rotate on and off the field almost continuously throughout the game, which helps keep the heat of the game-high. A small number of popular leagues will save the bettor the agony of difficult tournament selection.

The Advantages of Betting on Hockey:

The intensity of the matches. Hockey teams have up to four games a week;

An impressive amount of statistical information;

A wide range of BK betting;

A lot of excellent resources with analysis of the upcoming hockey games.

Disadvantages of Betting on Hockey:

Lack of matches in the summer.

Relatively modest odds. Perhaps more or less decent odds can boast only the NHL. However, even these figures are significantly inferior to the leading soccer leagues;

A small number of available tournaments for betting;

Small betting limits.

Basketball

Basketball is quite accessible for most bettors to study, they are attracted by the dynamics of the game, large coverage, and odds on totals.

The Advantages of Basketball Betting:

Low margin (for NBA matches) and impressive betting limits;

The frequency of games. Basketball clubs play 2-4 games a week;

High-quality video broadcasting of the games;

A serious statistical base.

Disadvantages of Basketball Betting:

A very weak roster (this circumstance has nothing to do with NBA matches);

A small number of major tournaments. In fact, to bet on a maximum of 6-8 basketball tournaments.

Volleyball

Volleyball is also a very popular sport, in which there is no draw, which means the chances of guessing the outcome of the match is much higher.

Advantages of Betting on Volleyball:

The absence of a draw;

Relatively simple team analysis procedure;

Bets can be placed throughout the year.

Disadvantages of Volleyball Betting:

Weak BK’s coverage;

Little data for qualitative analysis;

Significant margin;

A small number of major tournaments;

Modest betting limits.

Tennis

Tennis, excluding doubles matches, is an individual game. And thus, with proper awareness of the bettor and potentially more predictable.

The Advantages of Betting on Tennis:

Frequency of tournaments (it is noteworthy that tennis players only rest in December). Dozens of small ATP tournaments are held throughout the year. Do not forget about the Grand Slam tournaments;

Extensive lineup. Betting on tennis allows absolutely any bookmaker’s office;

Tennis is ideal for live betting. During a tennis match, the initiative often passes from one athlete to another, so you can successfully back bet and earn at any outcome of the game;

Pretty simple analysis. Studying the performance of one particular tennis player is much easier than analyzing each player of a hockey or soccer team.

Disadvantages of Betting:

Small odds. Only major tournaments have high quotations;

Modest betting limits;

The performance of an athlete depends on his emotional mood, level of motivation, etc.

Tennis is not a team sport, that’s why a bad performance of one sportsman directly affects the result of the whole match.

American Soccer

American soccer is an exotic sport for most of the people in our area. However, it attracts the constant attention of domestic bettors first of all by its high odds.

Advantages of Betting on American Soccer:

Very attractive odds;

A lot of information about players and teams. A lot of statistical material.

Substantial betting limits;

Relatively equal compositions of teams (in this case, of course, we mean the NFL).

Disadvantages of Betting on American Soccer:

A small number of tournaments (in fact, you can bet only on the NFL);

Low frequency of games. It is unlikely that one match a week is the limit of dreams for the average bettor.

Conclusions

This article considered the strengths and weaknesses of only the most popular sports.

Of course, there are many other sports that bettors can also use in their work. These include golf, boxing, handball, swimming, rugby, etc. These sports are not very well covered in the media, but the problems with obtaining the necessary information are also experienced by bettors, so bettors and bookmakers are in roughly equal conditions.

Source: Africa Feeds