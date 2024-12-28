Big Bullets Lure Mponda with K10 Million Monthly Salary

By Twink Jones Gadama

Blantyre, Malawi – In a shocking development, Nyasa Big Bullets have made a fresh bid to hire Silver Strikers FC coach Peter “Mjojo” Mponda, offering him a staggering K10 million monthly salary. According to sources, Mponda is set to replace Zimbabwean tactician Kallisto Pasuwa, who is strongly linked with the vacant Flames job as head coach.

Mponda, who has been instrumental in Silver Strikers’ success, had recently signed a new three-year contract with the Bankers, which includes a compensation exit clause of $15,000 (approximately K26.2 million). However, it appears that Bullets’ lucrative offer has tempted Mponda to reconsider his options.

A source close to the negotiations revealed that Mponda and Bullets officials were set to meet on Christmas Day to finalize the deal. When approached for comment, Mponda was elusive, stating that he could neither confirm nor deny the reports, but emphasized that he has a contract with Silver.

Bullets CEO Albert Chigoga played down the reports, saying that the club has grown accustomed to speculation surrounding coaching positions and player transfers. “We have said several times that once the decision regarding the head coach is made, we will make it official,” Chigoga said. “At the moment, let’s enjoy the off-season gossip as it comes.”

Silver CEO Patrick Chimimba declined to comment on the matter. This is not the first time Bullets have attempted to lure Mponda, having sent a delegation to meet him in Lilongwe mid-last month with an initial offer of K7 million monthly salary.

As the drama unfolds, fans and pundits alike are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the negotiations. Will Mponda make the switch to Bullets, or will he remain loyal to Silver?