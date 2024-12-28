Archbishop Msusa stands firm on Christmas Day remarks about Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima’s death

By Burnett Munthali

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa has stood by his controversial remarks made on Christmas Day concerning the tragic death of former Vice-President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima and others, asserting that he has no regrets about his statements.

The Archbishop, known for his candid approach to addressing national matters, declared his position during an interaction with journalists. “I am happy that whatever I said has attracted comments from many people, including the government. That is good for the healing process and freedom of speech,” he stated.

In his Christmas Day address, Archbishop Msusa criticized the official report on the plane crash that claimed the lives of Dr. Chilima and eight others. He described the report as “very fake,” raising questions about its credibility and the handling of the investigation.

When pressed on whether he would reconsider his stance, Archbishop Msusa was resolute: “The bottom line is that I stand with what I said, and I believe in what I said up to today. The report is very fake.”

The Archbishop’s remarks have sparked widespread debate, drawing mixed reactions from the public and government officials. While some have praised his courage to speak out, others have criticized him for being insensitive during a time of national mourning.

However, Msusa remains unfazed by the backlash, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and accountability in matters of public interest. “This is not about causing division but about seeking the truth,” he added.

The death of Dr. Saulos Chilima in a plane crash on June 10 shocked the nation, leaving a void in Malawian politics and public life. Msusa’s comments have reignited calls for a transparent and thorough investigation into the incident, with many Malawians echoing his demand for credible answers.

As the debate continues, Archbishop Msusa’s stance serves as a reminder of the power of free speech in fostering dialogue and ensuring accountability. While his remarks may be polarizing, they have undoubtedly sparked critical conversations about truth, justice, and transparency in Malawi.

The late Dr. Chilima, celebrated for his leadership and dedication to the nation, remains a figure of deep respect and admiration. As the nation reflects on his legacy, the demand for truth surrounding his untimely death persists.