British High Commission challenges Bwaila media group on press freedom promotion

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-Members of the Bwaira Media Club (BMC) have been encouraged to advocate more vigorously for media freedom to protect journalists’ rights in the country.

British High Commission Public Relations Officer Benson Linje made an appeal on Saturday during this years BMC’s annual general meeting in Salima.

The meeting is taking place from November 30 to December 1, under the theme, “Mental Media for Mental Wellness: Fostering Resilience and Psychosocial Support in a Changing World.”

Linje emphasized that the BMC should take the lead as a key player in influencing critical national issues, especially with elections approaching.

Bwaila Media Club members in Salima for for two day Annual General meeting

He suggested that the BMC could facilitate public debates on important topics such as democracy and political violence.

Linje stated that the British High Commission is willing to sponsor any public engagements organized by the BMC and Media Council of Malawi (MCM)

“Don’t underestimate your potential. The BMC is a broad network that can significantly influence various platforms, including human rights and democracy,” said Linje.

In his remarks, Chifundo Kalulu, Malawi Redcross Society (MRS) Secretary General highlighted the media’s vital role in disseminating accurate information.

He expressed concern over the rising number of suicide cases and advocated for media intervention to provide information on mental health.

Kalulu called for the media to create space for disseminating information that benefits society.

In his concluding remarks, BMC Chairperson Felix Washon lauded the British Commission, MRS and Salima Sugar for their support, which helped the club conduct mental health training for media professionals.

Washon assured that with the support the club will reach out to many people on various issues, including mental health and climate change.

“We promise to take a lead in addressing these issues together, so we can serve the nation effectively,” said Washon.

Bwaira Media Club is a membership-driven organization with over 100 members from various media houses in the central region.