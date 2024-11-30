FLA hails FAM for walking to the talk on legends support

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Football Legends have hailed the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for walking to the talk following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the two bodies signed.

Legends Association and FAM Malawi signed a signed MoU months ago at Bingu National Stadium to value the role that the former players played for the development of football.

FAM Vice President, Madalitso Kuyera said the former players’ experience will help to raise the standards of football in Malawi as it is in line with transforming the game agenda.

“As an association we value the experience and expertise that our legends have as these are the people who have played football at the highest level hence we want to cast our net wider to work and collaborate with them so that we develop football.

“Basically what we want is to tap their experience and their knowledge so that we can involve them in talent identification, scouting as well as using them for mentorship, counseling as they have vast experience having gone through all stages of football”, Kuyera said.

This has been witnessed as FA roped in Kinnah Phiri and Young Chimodzi Snr as the Malawi National Football team technical advisors on an interim basis.

The two body’s have also formed up a joint Working Committee compromised of three (3) members from each group as follows: From Football Legends Association; Young Chimodzi Snr, Anthony Msendema and Justin Saidi while from FAM; Vice President, Madalitso Kuyera, Ronald Chiwaula and Technical Director, Benjamin Kumwenda.

The Football Legends Association (FLA) board Chairperson Jim Kalua showed his gratitude saying FAM is walking to the talk.

“We are excited that the Football Association of Malawi is walking to the talk. This is what all football lovers have been waiting for. We are proud to have a partner who feels the same as us about our football legends. It is a fact that the partnership we have will uplift the lives of the legends”,

“Despite taking time to reach the MoU, I must confess that our collaboration with FA has been cordial. They have been supportive to us and the collaboration will be at supersonic speed hence I wish to thank the FA President Fleetwood Haiya who responded positively to our request to sign the MoU between the two bodies. To all legends members or non members I want to assure them that we represent all of them without looking at the clubs they played for”, Jim explains.

The board Chairperson, Jim Kalua, further hailed board of trustees and sponsors who have been there for the body since its establishment in 2021.

The MoU seeing the two bodies collaborating in the areas including; Capacity building of the legends, Welfare of the legends, Vocational skills training, mobilization of resources for the legends activities and Role modelling for future generations.