Chakwera for equal opportunities

By Andrew Mkonda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has asked those responsible for food and loan distribution to refrain from acts of dishonesty and corruption, urging them to serve Malawians with integrity.

President Chakwera said he is aware that some officers tend to ask for bribes to do their job and in the process frustrate deserving beneficiaries and service delivery.

The President said this on Thursday at Mchezi in the area of Senior Chief Chimutu in Lilongwe North East Constituency where he made the first stop on his tour in the district.

“We must desist from acts of corruption. We must be honest people who should provide the much-needed services to people without asking for bribes.

“Malawians deserve better and we must not punish them when they come to seek our services,” Chakwera said.

The Malawi leader then called for fairness in the distribution of relief items such as maize in response to the hunger that affected all parts of the district due to dry spells.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe North East Winston Kayipanjira thanked government for different development projects being undertaken in his area.

“We thank you your Excellency for giving us a Police Unit here and 10 houses for the police officers,” he said.

However, Kayipanjira asked government to construct a government secondary school in the area saying learners walk long distances to access their education.

Earlier, Senior Chief Chimutu thanked the government for the relief food distribution in his area saying it has assisted to ease food challenges among vulnerable people.

Source: MANA