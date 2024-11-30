Tragic! Dowa’s Mponera Lightening kills four students, injures two

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Lightening has killed four students and injuring two at Mponera in the central district of Dowa.

Mponera Police Station publicist Macpatson Msadala told The Maravi Post that the incident occurred on November 29, 202 4 at around 17:00 hours at Namwiri Trading Centre.

Msadala therefore identified the deceased from Kaungwe Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) as Fatsani Chimkwambala, Precious Singini, Alikanel Thomas and Amosi Chapingasa.

The police publicist said, “It is said that the four(deceased) were coming from school and they went to rest at their houses.

“Whilst they were inside the house lightening hit them and they all fainted and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mtengowathenga Mission Hospital and the two are receiving treatment at the same hospital”.

Meanwhile, Mponela Police Station still advises all to remain indoors when it’s raining.

The incident comes barely weeks after lightening also killed 40 cows in Mchinji district.