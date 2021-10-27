Overstone Kondowe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Battle for supremacy in Tonse Alliance has ended in tears for UTM supporters as the party, under the leadership of the country’s Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima, has failed to secure a seat in the by-elections held yesterday.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) conducted by-elections in Nkhotakota North East constituency whose Member of Parliament (MP) Martha Chanjo Lunji of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) died on July 13, 2021; Dedza Central East constituency formerly held by governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP late Mcsteyn Swithini Mkomba who died on July 27, 2021; and in Mzimba East constituency whose MP, Wezzie Gondwe, died on September 1, 2021.

MEC also conducted by-election in Chimwalire Ward in Balaka following the demise councilor Joseph Daniel.

Ahead of the elections, UTM and MCP appeared to be strong contenders and rivals on the podium as the two parties resorted to blame game in regards to the pinch felt by Malawians since Tonse Alliance took over the reins of power from DPP.

But according to unofficial results from all the centres, it is clear that UTM started without solid foundation as they have come out of the race empty handed.

On the other hand Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has secured two parliamentary seats thereby cementing its authority in the Tonse Alliance.

The opposition DPP, which has won the Chimwalire Ward, has failed to retain the Nkhotakota North East constituency.

In Mzimba East Constituency unofficial results have shown that Alliance for Democracy (Aford) candidate Wachepa Phiri has won the seat. Phiri has won in a tight race with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Donnex Muva, with a difference of 18 votes between them.

Wachepa Phiri got 3633 while Muva has 3615 votes. Kumwenda (DPP) 149, Mnyenyembe (UTM) 1322, Rueben Ngwenya (Independent) 1521 and John Phiri (FP) 281

Meanwhile, District Commissioner for Mzimba, Emmanuel Bambe, has said the election was free, fair and credible. Bambe thanked political party leaders for peaceful campaign and voting process.

Overstone Kondowe of the MCP has won the Nkhotakota North East constituency. He has scooped 6729 votes in a race that was contested by nine candidates. Aisha Silver of the Democratic Progressive Party came second with 1929 votes.

Zelita Banda, an independent candidate, is on third position with 726 votes while UTM candidate Chimwemwe Chidothe came at a distant fourth position with 472 votes.

Franklin Yonamu, an independent candidate, is sixth with 445 votes and Patrick Kampaliro of Aford secured 238 votes while Gift Mbuna, an independent candidate, collected 160votes. Panji Chirambo of AlDD had 82 and Aleke Kamangeni came last with 47 votes.

Unofficial results for the by-elections that took place in Dedza Central East Constiency have shown that Malawi Congress Party candidate Joshua Malango has emerged winner. He got 6,246 votes while Solomon Kachitsa, an Independent candidate coming in second place, got 5,986 votes.

Other candidates got the following votes: Bonnex Malunga, Independent, 1859; Patrick Siwinda Independent, 1337; Loudon Malingamoyo, Independent 744; Elliot Kasawala, Democratic Progressive Party, 366 and Rogean Gondwe 194.

Total number of people who voted was 16,732 against the registered number of 29,630 voters.

Dedza District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu said the voting was peaceful.

Unofficial results from all centres of Chimwalire Ward in Balaka South Constituency show that Osman Mapira of the Democratic Progressive Party has emerged winner as the next Councillor of the ward.

