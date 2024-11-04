Calibrating the 2024 USA elections outcome

This is a summarised article. First we will discuss Harris and Trumps dispositions.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have contrasting positives and negatives, particularly in their personal characteristics and campaign tone.

Kamala Harris’ positives:

Even-tempered: Harris is seen as even-tempered by 64% of voters, compared to 32% for Trump .

Good role model: 53% of voters view Harris as a good role model, while 34% say the same about Trump.

Down-to-earth: 51% of voters describe Harris as down-to-earth, versus 38% for Trump.

Mentally sharp: Harris has a slight edge over Trump (61% to 52%) in being seen as mentally sharp.

Kamala Harris’ negatives:

Perceived as too personally critical: 45% of voters say Harris is too personally critical of Trump.

Donald Trump’s positives:

Standing up for what he believes in: 69% of voters say Trump stands up for what he believes in, compared to 60% for Harris .

Experience: Trump’s prior experience as President is seen as a positive by his supporters.

Donald Trump’s negatives :

Perceived as too personally critical: 66% of voters say Trump is too personally critical of Harris.

Negative campaign tone: Voters view Trump’s tone more negatively than Harris’.

Divisive figure: Trump is seen as a divisive figure by many voters.

It’s essential to note that these positives and negatives are based on voter perceptions and may vary depending on individual perspectives and priorities.

Next we will tackle the performance of Joe Biden – representing Harris visions and Donald Trump administrations.

Joe Biden’s presidency has been marked by significant accomplishments, despite facing numerous challenges. His administration has achieved substantial job growth, with 15 million new jobs created in just three years – a record. Unemployment rates have also hit 50-year lows, and wages continue to rise while inflation decreases.

Some notable achievements include:

Economic Growth: The economy has bounced back from the pandemic, with the United States now having the envy of the world in terms of economic recovery.

Healthcare: The Affordable Care Act has been protected, and Biden has enacted tax credits to reduce healthcare premiums for millions of working families

Infrastructure: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has led to 46,000 new projects across the country, modernizing roads, bridges, ports, and airports.

Climate Action: Biden’s policies have attracted $650 billion in private sector investments in clean energy and advanced manufacturing, creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Social Justice: The administration has launched initiatives to address racial wealth gaps, protect reproductive freedom, and promote women’s health research.

The Donald Trump administration’s delivery on its promises is a mixed bag. On the economic front, the administration saw 113 months of continuous job gains come to an end in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Trump took credit for driving down the unemployment rate, which dropped to 3.5% in February 2020, the rate ultimately ended at 6.4% when he left office, 1.7 percentage points higher than when he started.

Economic Highlights:

Job Loss: The economy lost 2.7 million jobs during Trump’s presidency.

GDP Growth: The real GDP declined 2.2% in 2020, the largest drop since 2009.

Income Growth: Median household income rose by $3,838, or 6%, during Trump’s four years .

Social and Environmental Issues:

Health Insurance: The number of people lacking health insurance rose by 3 million .

Immigration: Illegal immigration increased, with apprehensions at the Southwest border rising 14.7% .

Climate Change: Coal production declined 26.5%, and coal-mining jobs dropped by 25%.

Regulatory Environment:

Deregulation: The growth of federal regulation slowed significantly under Trump.

Regulatory Rollbacks: The number of restrictive words and phrases in the Code of Federal Regulations increased by only 0.9% during Trump’s presidency.

It’s essential to consider multiple perspectives when evaluating the Trump administration’s performance. provides a comprehensive analysis of Trump’s numbers, highlighting both accomplishments and shortcomings .

In any democratic dispensation, only a voter has powers to elect leaders.