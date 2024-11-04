Newton Kambala Submits Candidacy for UTM Party Leadership

By Burnett Munthali

Veteran politician Newton Kambala has officially submitted his candidacy for the UTM Party presidency ahead of the party’s convention scheduled for later this month. At this convention, UTM delegates will elect new leaders to guide the party through the upcoming election cycle.

In his remarks following the submission, Kambala emphasized that his decision to run for the top position is not driven by personal ambition but by a strong call from supporters who recognize his leadership qualities. He underscored that his approach aligns with the late former UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s vision, focusing on unity and progressive change.

“I am not entering this race for personal gain but to answer the call of the people who have asked me to lead. I am committed to carrying forward the leadership principles that the late Saulos Chilima instilled in us, with the aim of positioning our party for success in next year’s election,” Kambala stated.

Kambala further pledged his support to any candidate who may win at the convention, reaffirming his loyalty to the UTM Party. “If I do not succeed at the convention, I will fully back the chosen candidate to represent our party in the upcoming elections,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of UTM delegates electing a leader who shares Chilima’s vision for advancing the nation, affirming, “This party is not for sale, and we need a leader with a commitment to national development.”