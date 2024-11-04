Malawi Electoral Commission Gears Up for Second Phase of Voter Registration

By Burnett Munthali

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is set to launch the second phase of the 2025 General Elections voter registration exercise, running from November 9 to November 22. This phase is crucial in ensuring eligible voters are registered and ready to participate in next year’s elections.

MEC Commissioner Francis Kasaila emphasized the commission’s readiness for a smooth and effective registration process, highlighting that they have equipped registration centers with reliable machinery and backup generators to prevent disruptions.

“We have good working registration equipment and backup gensets to ensure there are no hiccups in the exercise,” Kasaila assured attendees at a voter registration engagement in Zomba, where he addressed traditional leaders from Senior Chief Chikowi’s area. He called upon community leaders to play an active role in encouraging their constituents to register.

Senior Chief Chikowi expressed commitment to mobilizing his community, emphasizing the importance of voter registration as a foundation for democracy. “We will urge our people to register and participate in this important national duty,” he said.

The second phase will cover a wide range of districts and cities, including Zomba District, Zomba City, Nkhatabay, Rumphi, Likoma, Kasungu District, Kasungu Municipality, Dowa, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Blantyre City, Blantyre District, Thyolo, and Luchenza Municipality.

The successful rollout of this phase will be critical as MEC aims to ensure that eligible citizens are given the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.