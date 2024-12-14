Chakwera advises new Labour Minister Mumba to serve Malawians diligently

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has advised the newly crowned Labour Minister Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba to carry the burdens and concerns of over 20 million Malawians, and to do his best to address them.

President Chakwera made on Friday, when he presided over the swearing in ceremony for the newly appointment Labour Minister Mumba at the Mzuzu State Lodge in the City of Mzuzu.

In his remarks, Chakwera described Mumba as a young man of such great agency and acumen capable to make a good minister.

“Indeed, the most important thing about being appointed a Minister is not whether you deserve it or not, nor is it anything to do with you at all.

“The most important thing about being appointed a Minister is that your entire disposition to life must now change from self to service, for you now accept to carry the burdens and concerns of 20 million Malawians and to do your best to address them under my direction,” he said.

The Malawi leader adds, “And in this quest, you will need the grace of God, your good sense, the support of good friends and compatriots, and the collaboration of your fellow Cabinet Ministers.

“And so I wish you nothing but success in this assignment, and I have no doubt that you will succeed, for I have prayed for you and I know that the God whom I serve night and day is with you.”

Mumba succeeds Agness Nyalonje, who resigned from the position last week.