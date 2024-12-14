Chakwera commissions Mzimba’s Champhira, Msaka water schemes

MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday, December 14, 2024 commissioned Champhira and Msaka Water Supply Schemes in Mzimba District.

Champhira Scheme will cater for 80,000 people while Msaka Scheme has a capacity to serve about 9,000 people.

The projects are being implemented under the Malawi Resilient and Disaster Risk Management Project co-funded by the World Bank and Malawi Government.

The coming in of the two projects will help address water challenges for people living in rural areas, thereby meeting government’s aspirations in making sure everyone has access to safe water by 2030, as stipulated in the country’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

However, the completion of the two solar-powered water schemes has brought about smiles on the faces of the people of Mzimba, as it marks the end of water woes which they have been grappling with for years.

Magdalena Banda, a mother of seven from Lubande Village hailed the Chakwera led administration for giving people of Mzimba access to portable clean water.

‘‘We used to wake up early in the morning to go out, looking for water from unprotected sources. “This is now a thing of the past.”

Another community member, 28 year old mother Isabel Bisande called on authorities to fix faulty pipes on time to ensure non-stop water supply.

The Malawi leader was welcomed on arrival by Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia and several other top government officials.