Chakwera congratulates Trump for retaining US Presidency

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated Donald Trump for wining US Elections as American 47th head of state.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump for emerging winner of the recent US election.

I wish you profound success in your comeback tenure and we look forward to engaging you on all matters of development between the US and Malawi!

“His Excellency Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, along with First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, extend their congratulations to President-elect Donald J. Trump on his successful election as the 47th President of the United States,” reads Chakwera’s brief congratulations message.

Trump has won in the key battleground states of Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina – and is leading in several others – narrowing Kamala Harris’s path to victory significantly.