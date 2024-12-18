Chakwera in Malawi Parliament to respond legislators’ questions

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday afternoon, December 18, 2024 is appearing at Malawi Parliament to respond to questions from the legislators on national importance

Since taking office, President Chakwera has regularly interacted with Parliamentarians like this, highlighting his dedication to transparency and open governance in the country.

Chakwera’s appearance at Parliament comes barely days he addressed the nation of food, fuel and forex crises that are grappling the nation.