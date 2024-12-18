Prophet Bushiri announces 2024/25 crossover night: Attracts 25,000 worshippers, local service providers advised to partner with the church

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Excitement Builds as ECG-The Jesus Nation Church Prepares for an Unprecedented Gathering in Lilongwe

The anticipation surrounding the 2024/25 Night of Goshen Crossover Night is reaching a fever pitch as ECG-The Jesus Nation Church, led by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, officially unveiled details of the upcoming event set to take place on December 31, 2024, at AHL Holdings in Kanengo, Lilongwe.

In a press conference held in Mzuzu, Prophet Bushiri shared that the event would carry the theme “Night of Goshen,” a powerful representation of divine abundance, fertility, and provision, inspired by the biblical significance of Goshen.

The theme aligns with the church’s long-awaited project, the opening of Goshen City, set for 2025.

Why “Night of Goshen”?

The theme, according to Prophet Bushiri, encapsulates the essence of the upcoming event. “Goshen represents fertility, plenty, abundance, and divine provision,” he said. “This year’s crossover is unique because it signifies the beginning of a new season of blessings. Thousands from over 70 countries where our church operates have already expressed interest in attending, and we are preparing for an unparalleled gathering that will far surpass last year’s numbers.”

Prophet Bushiri expressed confidence that this year’s Crossover Night will be unlike any other, with expectations to welcome over 25,000 attendees from across the globe.

“Everyone desires to partake in the blessings of Goshen, and we are preparing for an unprecedented outpouring of grace,” he added.

Call for Local Service Providers

As the event grows in scale, Prophet Bushiri highlighted the need for local service providers to partner with the church to facilitate the influx of attendees.

The gathering is expected to draw both local and international visitors, creating a demand for various services including transport, accommodation, and recreation.

“We cannot manage this monumental gathering alone,” Bushiri explained. “We are calling on businesses and individuals with essential services—such as owners of automobiles, recreational centers, apartments, lodges, hotels, and houses to let—to collaborate with us. If you have a service to offer, this is your opportunity to work with us and help ensure the event runs smoothly.”

Service providers interested in partnering with ECG-The Jesus Nation Church can submit their details and contact information via email to communications@ecgchurch.org.

The church assured that all applications will be reviewed carefully, and successful candidates will be contacted directly.

A National Economic Boost

The Night of Goshen Crossover Night is one of Malawi’s largest religious events, attracting thousands of attendees annually.

With over 25,000 participants expected to attend, the event promises not only spiritual revival but also significant economic benefits for the city of Lilongwe and the wider nation.

Local businesses stand to benefit from the influx of international guests who will require accommodations, transport, and recreational experiences.

This convergence of visitors will offer an unprecedented opportunity for Malawi to showcase its hospitality, with many people from around the world coming to experience its culture and warmth.

Previously, during the church’s time in Pretoria, South Africa, ECG’s crossover nights were held at the FNB Stadium, where the church made history by filling the 110,000-capacity venue for four consecutive years.

Now, with Malawi becoming the focal point for this year’s event, the economic and social impact will be felt across various sectors.

A Celebration of Divine Abundance and Unity

The Night of Goshen Crossover Night is more than just a religious event—it is a celebration of divine provision, unity, and Malawi’s potential as a destination for international events. With Prophet Bushiri at the helm, ECG-The Jesus Nation Church is positioning itself as not only a spiritual beacon but also an economic catalyst for the nation.

As the countdown to December 31, 2024, begins, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a historic night of worship, celebration, and divine breakthrough.