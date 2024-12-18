MK3.8 billion up for grabs in USAID bicycle innovation challenge

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-USAID has set aside US$2.2 million (approximately MK3.8 billion at current exchange rate) to support innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs through Tchoova Njinga Innovation Challenge.

The challenges comes in as a good news for innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs who can come up with bicycle-related solutions that address key social and economic needs from healthcare access to economic mobility.

Organized under USAID’s Innovation Design, Execution, and Acceleration Support (IDEAS) mechanism, the challenge which has been launched in Zambia and Malawi, targets creative minds that can contribute impactful solutions to improve transportation, health, economic growth, and access to services in the two countries.

Ben M’bwana Director of Administration at the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare hailed the challenge, saying bicycles can have positive impact when it comes to economic empowerment, improved health outcomes and education access in Malawi.

“Bicycles are not just a means of transport; they are a transformative tool for development and empowerment.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, where over 78% of the population relies on walking to access work and essential services, bicycles can significantly enhance mobility and economic opportunities,” he said.

The challenge promotes open innovation, offering financial and non-financial support to develop and scale creative solutions.

It consists of two streams:

Stream 1: Developing Innovations: For early-stage ideas ready for field testing.

Selected applicants will receive funding between $25,000 and $100,000, with support from June 2025 to May 2026.

Stream 2: Transition to Scale: For innovations that have shown small-scale success and need further validation and partnerships to scale.

Funding ranges from $200,000 to $400,000, with support from June 2025 to November 2026.

In addition to financial support, successful applicants will receive non-financial support, both virtually and in person.

This support includes: Group training sessions on key themes related to the Tchoova Njinga innovation challenge.

Mentoring sessions with tailored support with mentors to guide project development.

Engagement events to foster networking and peer-learning opportunities with key stakeholders.

Submission Details

The Tchoova Njinga Innovation Challenge is open for submissions from 09 December 2024, and closes on 20 January 2025 at 11:59 PM.

Interested applicants, including NGOs, community leaders, private innovators, and the general public, are encouraged to submit their concept notes.

For more information and to apply, visit: https://www.challenge.gov/?challenge=the-choova-njinga-innovation-challenge.

Email: bikes@dt-global.com or WhatsApp +260 772423472.



