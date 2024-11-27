Chakwera inaugurate MACODA week, donates MK2m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 inaugurated Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA) frag Week.

The MACODA Flag Week aims to raise awareness and advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities across the country.

Following the passing of 2024 Persons with Disability Act mandated the rebranding of Malawi Council for the Handicapped to the Malawi Council for Disability Affairs (MACODA).

During the launch at Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe, Chakwera also donated MK2 million towards MACODA’s frag week.

The President assured the nation that his leadership will embrace policies governing people with disabilities.

He however challenged the public and private sector to address gaps that hinder people with disability in accessing various services in the country.

The Malawi leader also observed that people with disability continue facing challenges to access various services which among others include those in the education and health sector.

In her remarks, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Jean Sendeza assured MACODA of the ministry’s commitment towards its smooth operation in th country.

Sendeza also said the ministry is committed to working with MACODA in promoting rights of people with disabilities.

The minister therefore applauded President Chakwera for assenting the persons with disabilities act 2024 saying the law which came to operation in April.

“The passing of the law has given the organization a robust framework for protection of rights with disabilities.

“The Minister therefore will make sure that all stakeholders comply to the law towards welfare of people with disabilities in the country,” assured Sendeza.

Echoing the same, MACODA Board Chairperson Alex Dzinkambani also applauded Chakwera for his dedication to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities.

Dzinkambani cited Chakwera’s recent assent to the Pe¹ as a significant milestone, reflecting his commitment to inclusion and empowerment.

Dzinkambani acknowledged ongoing challenges faced by people with disabilities, particularly those with albinism.

He cited barriers to accessing education, justice, and sexual and reproductive health services as key concerns.

“With MACODA, we believe that things will change. Macoda will not tolerate these injustices, and we will address them with your support, Your Excellency,” Dzinkambani said.

Dzimkambani therefore also urged Chakwera’s leadership to allocate additional funding to strengthen Macoda’s operations, including hiring legal practitioners and researchers and acquiring more vehicles and motorcycles to improve service delivery.