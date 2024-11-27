IOM Convenes Global Dialogue on Safe Migration Pathways for a Greener Future

The second session of the IDM will be held under the theme Finding Balance in Regular Migration Pathways Solutions to driving Sustainable Development and Green Transitions. Photo: IOM/Mohammed Muse 2024

GENEVA, Switzerland, 27 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- In a world facing unprecedented levels of forced migration, climate-induced displacement, and deepening economic disparities, the need for safe, regular migration pathways has never been more urgent. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will convene the second session of this year’s International Dialogue on Migration (IDM) to explore how a balanced approach to regular migration pathways can be harnessed to drive sustainable development and support green transitions worldwide.

“Conflicts, climate impacts, and labour shortages are reshaping global mobility patterns leaving millions with limited, often risky, migration options,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director General. “At a time when the world needs balanced, coordinated, innovative solutions, this dialogue highlights how well-managed migration can serve as a force for good – fostering resilience, prosperity, and cohesion.”

Under the theme Finding Balance in Regular Migration Pathways Solutions: Driving Sustainable Development and Green Transitions, the session will build upon the foundation laid during the first session in New York earlier this year. The New York dialogue identified four key pillars critical to advancing regular pathways: building strong multilateral partnerships, engaging communities and local authorities, amplifying migrant and diaspora voices, and leveraging innovation and technology to provide migrants with information and resources.

IOM emphasizes the importance of regular migration pathways, which provide legal and policy frameworks to facilitate safe, orderly migration across the entire migration cycle, from pre-departure to reintegration. These pathways are critical for addressing global challenges and optimizing migration’s positive impacts, while also bolstering public confidence in migration, which can be eroded by irregular migration surges as well as disinformation ensuring. Ensuring a balanced approach that counters human trafficking and migrant smuggling in the protection of migrants and the preservation of robust migration systems is critical to safeguarding the benefits migration brings.

As climate change reshapes human mobility, the need for safe pathways for those displaced by its effects becomes increasingly pressing. Additionally, green transitions are opening new economic sectors that require a skilled workforce, further underscoring the value of regular migration pathways in meeting labour market demands worldwide.

With aging populations and growing labour demands in high-income countries alongside youth-dominated populations in low-income regions, regular pathways are essential. Safe, organized migration channels not only address labour market needs but also provide those displaced by climate impacts with secure movement options. As green transitions drive demand in emerging economic sectors, regular pathways ensure access to a skilled workforce essential for the green economy.

Currently available options remain fragmented, often limited to specific geographic areas or select population groups, leaving gaps that must be addressed. Regular pathways not only address workforce gaps and demographic shifts but also counter the negative outcomes associated with irregular migration, such as exploitation, discrimination, and human suffering.

The upcoming session will bring together global leaders, policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and migrant advocates to deepen this dialogue and address how regular migration pathways can catalyse sustainable development and contribute to global green transitions.

This dialogue comes at a crucial time, following major global events such as the Global Compact for Migration Regional Reviews, the Summit of the Future, and on the back of the UNFCCC COP 29. As part of these global agendas, IOM’s IDM session provides a critical opportunity to evaluate migration’s potential as a positive, sustainable force within this wider context.

IOM remains committed to advancing pathways that harness the full potential of migration, helping to transform migration into a powerful driver of sustainable development and green progress for all.

