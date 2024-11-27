Chakwera orders Malawi Police to arrest political violence perpetrators

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday night, November 27, 2024 ordered Malawi Police Service (MPS) to arrest all individuals behind recent spate of political violence in some parts of the country.

Chakwera told the law-enforcers to work professionally arguing that political violence has no place in a peaceful nation as Malawi.

Addressing the nation from Kamuzu Palace in the capital Lilongwe, the Malawi leader also joined former heads of state in condemning political violence particularly recent police acts of halting demonstrations.

“I want to join the three former Heads of State,

Dr. Bakili Muluzi, Dr. Joyce Banda, and Professor Arthur

Peter Mutharika in condemning some emerging

incidents of political violence.

“We have already seen a political party member murdered in Blantyre and demonstrators being intimidated in Lilongwe. These things will take our country nowhere, and I am calling on the Malawi Police Service to do its job of investigating every incident of political violence and bringing suspects to book.

“Malawians are peace-loving people and those who use their freedom of political participation orright to demonstrate for violent ends must not be allowed to ruin our reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

God bless you for listening and God bless Malawi”, says Chakwera.