Former President Dr. Joyce Banda urges Mangochi residents to register to vote

By Burnett Munthali

Former President of Malawi and leader of the People’s Party (PP), Dr. Joyce Banda, has called on residents of Mangochi District to ensure they register to vote as the voter registration exercise begins tomorrow.

Speaking at a political rally held at Chilipa 1 Primary School in Mangochi, Dr. Banda emphasized the importance of voter registration in shaping the country’s future. She urged people to prioritize the process, regardless of any challenges they might encounter.

Dr. Banda encouraged residents not to give up if they face difficulties during registration, such as faulty equipment or other logistical issues. “Even if some materials are not functioning, do not lose hope. Return the next day and continue until you have successfully registered,” she advised.

She reminded the gathering that voting is a powerful tool for change and that their participation in the 2025 elections would determine the direction of the country. Dr. Banda further highlighted the need for citizens to take an active role in ensuring their voices are heard through the ballot box.

Her rally at Chilipa 1 Primary School drew large crowds, demonstrating the continued influence of the former president in Malawi’s political landscape. Dr. Banda’s call is part of broader efforts by political leaders to mobilize voters ahead of the critical registration period.

The voter registration exercise, conducted by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), is expected to run for several weeks, with leaders across the political spectrum urging citizens to take part.