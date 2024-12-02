Chakwera reappoints Hilary Chilomba as acting ACB Chief

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has ordered the reappointment of the deputy director for the Anti-Corruption Bureau Hilary Chilomba as acting director general.

Chakwera Reappoints Hilary Chilomba as ACB Acting Director General Amidst Ombudsman Investigation

By Twink Jones Gadama

President Lazarus Chakwera has reappointed Hilary Chilomba as the Acting Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), a move aimed at allowing the Ombudsman to conclude an independent investigation into the shortlisting process of candidates for the position.

According to Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda, the President’s order was made two days ago, following the expiration of Chilomba’s mandate as acting director general.

The reappointment is also intended to cure a power vacuum at the ACB, as the Corrupt Practices Act stipulates that an acting director can only serve for a period not exceeding six months.

The Ombudsman’s investigation is centered on allegations that Chilomba and Counsel Oscar Taulo do not possess the requisite qualifications and experience for the position of ACB director general, despite being shortlisted and interviewed.

Chilomba’s reappointment has sparked interest, given the ongoing investigation.

The ACB has been at the forefront of fighting corruption in Malawi, and the leadership of the bureau is crucial in ensuring its effectiveness.

The investigation by the Ombudsman is a significant step in ensuring transparency and accountability in the recruitment process.

The Ombudsman’s findings will be crucial in determining the next course of action.

In the meantime, Chilomba will continue to lead the ACB as acting director general.

His experience and expertise will be invaluable in guiding the bureau during this critical period.

The reappointment of Chilomba has also raised questions about the future of the ACB.

The bureau has been facing challenges in recent years, including funding constraints and resistance from some quarters.

Despite these challenges, the ACB remains a crucial institution in the fight against corruption in Malawi.

The reappointment of Chilomba is a step in the right direction, and it is hoped that the bureau will continue to receive the support it needs to effectively discharge its mandate.

As the investigation by the Ombudsman continues, Malawians will be watching with keen interest.

The outcome of the investigation will have significant implications for the ACB and the fight against corruption in Malawi.

The reappointment of Hilary Chilomba as ACB Acting Director General is a significant development in the fight against corruption in Malawi.

The ongoing investigation by the Ombudsman will be crucial in determining the next course of action.

Malawians will be watching with keen interest as the investigation unfolds.