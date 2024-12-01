Chakwera urges people to go for voter registration

By Sheminah Nkhoma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has urged people to register in the ongoing registration process as it is their right to vote in next year’s general elections.

President Chakwera was speaking at Area 23 Market in Lilongwe, during a whistle-stop tour aimed at encouraging people to go and register for them to vote.

He said, registering is the only way one can have access to choose leaders who are capable of changing the country.

“it’s high time that you go and register so that you can vote in the 2025 general elections,” said President Chakwera.

In his remarks, Senior Chief Tsabango thanked the president for different projects which have been implemented in the area.

The Senior chief has since joined the call by the President informing people in the area to go and register before the phase is over.

Source: MANA