Chilima deserves respect but not “Public Day”

By Jones Gadama

Malawi is a nation that remembers deeply. When Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima died in a plane crash on 10th June 2024, the grief was real and national. Roads were lined with people. Offices went quiet. Churches filled. That outpouring was not manufactured.

It was the shock of losing a Vice President, a former corporate leader, and a man who, for many young Malawians, represented a new kind of politics.

It is against that backdrop that former Second Lady Mary Chilima recently proposed instituting a “Chilima Day” to honor his memory, a call she made during the memorial ceremony held recently.

The proposal comes from a place of love and loss, and it deserves to be heard with sensitivity.

Yet when a nation considers creating a day on its calendar, the conversation must move beyond emotion and ask a hard, factual question: what standard does Malawi use to declare a day “national,” and does the record meet that standard?

National commemorative days in Malawi are not created lightly. They are reserved for moments and people that altered the trajectory of the country in ways that touch every citizen, regardless of region, religion, or political affiliation.

Take 6th July, Independence Day. That marks the birth of the Malawi nation-state. Take 3rd February, John Chilembwe Day. That honors a man whose 1915 uprising forced colonial authorities to confront African dignity and education, and whose image now sits on our currency.

Take 14th March, Martyrs’ Day, which remembers those who died in the 1959 struggle for self-rule.

The common thread is clear: these days mark collective sacrifice or transformation, not individual loss, however painful that loss may be.

Even more recent additions to national reflection, like the annual prayers for the nation, are tied to events that affect all Malawians at once. That is the bar. A national day is not a memorial service. It is a civic lesson written into the calendar.

The late Dr. Chilima was, by all accounts, a capable and charismatic public servant.

As Vice President from 2014 to 2019 and again from 2020 until his death, he chaired reforms in public service delivery, pushed for digitalization, and spoke often about “servant leadership.”

He had a way of connecting with youth and technocrats that made governance feel less distant.

Many Malawians will rightly remember him for those efforts, and for the manner of his death, which cut short a political career still in motion. Grief and respect for that are non-negotiable.

A country that does not mourn its leaders humanely loses part of its soul. Ceremonies, foundations, scholarships, and annual lectures in his name are all fitting ways to keep his ideas alive.

Institutions can teach his public service principles. Universities can study his reform agenda. That is how societies honor leaders whose work was unfinished.

But a national day is a different category. It is the state saying: this person’s contribution changed the material condition of the nation in a way that every Malawian, including those not born yet, must be taught. It is why Bingu wa Mutharika’s name comes up in these debates.

Whether one agrees with all his policies or not, his two terms as President between 2004 and 2012 produced large-scale, country-wide shifts: the massive fertilizer input subsidy program that turned Malawi from a food aid recipient to a maize exporter, the construction of the Bingu International Conference Centre and the five-star hotel, the road infrastructure push, and the decision to move the capital’s administrative functions more firmly to Lilongwe. Those were concrete, nationwide changes that sparked debate, policy papers, and shifts in how Malawi fed itself and presented itself.

You can argue with the outcomes, but you cannot argue that they did not touch every district. That is the factual basis people point to when they say his name belongs in the conversation about national legacy.

Dr. Chilima’s record, by contrast, was defined more by advocacy, reform attempts, and the promise of what could be, rather than by completed, nationwide structural projects that bear his name in the way that the subsidy program bears Bingu’s.

He served as Vice President under two different administrations, and the constitutional position in Malawi has historically limited the office’s executive power unless delegated by the President.

His impact was therefore more in agenda-setting, public messaging, and trying to shift the culture of public service.

Those are valuable contributions, and history may judge them more generously as time passes and as reform efforts mature.

But calendar days require settled, broad-based impact that is already visible in infrastructure, law, or national identity. We are not there yet with a body of work that fits that definition.

That is not a judgment of his character. It is a judgment of the purpose of a national day.

There is also the question of precedent and fairness. Malawi has had many leaders, ministers, activists, and ordinary citizens who died in service or under tragic circumstances.

If we create a national day for every leader we lose, especially those who die in office, the calendar becomes crowded and the meaning of “national” dilutes.

Grief is personal and immediate. National commemoration is collective and long-term. The two should not be confused.

To protect the integrity of the few days we already have, government and citizens must apply consistent, objective criteria: did this person’s work change the lives of Malawians across regions and generations in a measurable way? That standard protects both the honoree and the nation.

This is not about denying Dr. Chilima a place in Malawi’s memory. Far from it.

The best way to honor him is to do what he often asked for: focus on results, on institutions, on service delivery. Let schools hold annual debates on ethics in public service using his speeches.

Let the public service commission run a “Chilima Service Excellence Award” for civil servants who cut bureaucracy. Let civil society track the reforms he championed and publish scorecards. Those are living tributes.

They teach, they improve systems, and they keep his name attached to action, not just sentiment. A national day, once set, is static. A living program keeps the ideas moving.

Mary Chilima’s proposal comes from a wife’s love and a widow’s right to grieve publicly. That must be acknowledged with respect. No one should mistake this analysis for an attack on her or the family. It is an argument about public policy and national symbols.

Symbols matter because they teach children what we value. If we put a name on the calendar, we are telling every Standard 8 learner that this is what Malawi considers nation-building.

We must be sure the lesson is accurate and durable. Dr. Chilima’s untimely death created a wound. The respectful response is to treat that wound with care, not to rush a national symbol that may not withstand historical scrutiny.

Malawians can miss him and still say, with facts and without malice, that a national day is not the right tribute at this time.

We can feel sorry for how he died and still hold the line on what a national day means. That is not contradiction. It is maturity.

Memory and legacy are related, but they are not the same thing. Let us keep his memory alive with projects, scholarships, and honest conversations about reform.

Let us reserve national days for legacies that have already reshaped the nation from border to border.

In doing so, we honor both Dr. Chilima and the standard Malawi has set for itself.