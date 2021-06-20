Chitipa stun Silver strikers

By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Chitipa united produced a stunning performance to hand an out of sorts silver strikers a 1-0 defeat in the TNM Super League match played on Saturday.

Emmanuel Muyira proved the match winner as his second half strike was enough to hand the home side a vital three points while also denting Silver’s title push.

The match played in front of a small but vocal crowd at the Karonga stadium saw the hosts begin the match strongly by pinning the visitors in their own half.

However despite the dominant display clear goal scoring chances were hard to come by for the home side with gule mwaisope having the only chance of note.

The Lilongwe based giants struggled for rhythm in a quiet first half display.

In the second half the visitors began it more strongly by pressing from the front.

Despite this Chitipa continued to look more threatening on the counter.

In the 66th minute the hosts were awarded a penalty after silver keeper Brighton Munthali Brought down the impressive Matthews Sibale.

Emmanuel muyira stepped up and scored from the rebound after munthali saved his first attempt.

Despite having the league top goal scorer Maxwell Gasten the visitors continued to fashion nothing in opportunities as Chitipa hanged on without any alarm.

Speaking in a post match interview silver strikers coach Daniel Kabwe bemoaned the officiation of the match.

“We didn’t play well but the penalty which our opponents got was not a penalty, everyone saw that and that decision cost us at least a point,” he lamented.

However his counterpart Christopher Nyambose hailed his side’s tactical discipline displayed in the match.

“I thought my players really carried out our tactical plan, silver offered nothing and that was down to our strong display and defensive qualities.” A delighted Nyambose said.

With the win chitipa united have moved clear of the chasing pack cementing their position in 13th with 22 points to their name from 21 matches while the defeat dented silver strikers title aspirations as they have fallen 5 points behind league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets as they have 40 points from 20 matches.